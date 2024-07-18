Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Textron by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

View Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.