Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,991 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $68,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,425. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Read Our Latest Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.