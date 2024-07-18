Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 114,394 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $113,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 66.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.69. 2,965,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,659. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

