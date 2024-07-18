Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,238 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.29. 796,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

