Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 88,160 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $85,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,806. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $101.13 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

