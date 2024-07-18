Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

View Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $22.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,356.07. The company had a trading volume of 171,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,964. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,428.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,306.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.