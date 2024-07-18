Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PayPal worth $88,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

