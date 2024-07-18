Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,119. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.