Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.25 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,461. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.