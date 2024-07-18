Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $94,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 28,957,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.51.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

