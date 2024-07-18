Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 386.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,016 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

