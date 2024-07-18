Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,771 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.88. 1,681,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,799. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.