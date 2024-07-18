Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 236,076 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $121,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,464,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 102,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. 6,421,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,898. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

