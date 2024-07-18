Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,331 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Illumina worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 426.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,361. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.