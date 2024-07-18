Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,426 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $64,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 2,124,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

