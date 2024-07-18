Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Targa Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TRGP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,227. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.