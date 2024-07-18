Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $82,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,028.09. 369,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,201. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,014.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

