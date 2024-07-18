Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $25,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $12.11 on Thursday, hitting $305.67. The company had a trading volume of 576,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.96.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

