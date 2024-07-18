Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.34

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 813338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

