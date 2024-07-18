Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.34

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 813338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
