Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MEG stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

