Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.
About Monument Circle Acquisition
Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.
