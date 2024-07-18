Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $191.22 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $191.22 million and $8.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00042569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,128,641 coins and its circulating supply is 886,962,090 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

