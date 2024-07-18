Moonbeam Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $186.66 million and $7.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00042449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,090,790 coins and its circulating supply is 886,928,538 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

