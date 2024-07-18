Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE MS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 1,607,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
