Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MS opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.
In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
