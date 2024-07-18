Morgan Stanley Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $21.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.11 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,555. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 201,615 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.