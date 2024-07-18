Morgan Stanley Trims Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Target Price to $55.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SOLV. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

