Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) to Equal Weight

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

