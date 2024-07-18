Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,262.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,071 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

