Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.