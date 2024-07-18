Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 67.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 4,552 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $63,272.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,795,393. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vishnu Srinivasan bought 3,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,742.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,622 shares of company stock worth $1,150,008. 26.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

