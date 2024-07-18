My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $246,006.10 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $246,006.10 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

