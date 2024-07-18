MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYR Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MYRG opened at $140.81 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

