Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NNE opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

