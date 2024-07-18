Nano Price Reaches $0.94 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $124.84 million and $2.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,628.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00602486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00111771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00252176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00072860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

