National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.95.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $628,781. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

