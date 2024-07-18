National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on National Bank

Institutional Trading of National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.