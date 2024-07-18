Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.45

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 17059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

