NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.76 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and approximately $278.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.13 or 0.00009464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,965,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,086,274 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,967,018 with 1,102,918,067 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.13359175 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $323,214,255.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

