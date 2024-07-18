Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $653.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $643.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $654.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.