Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.14.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $643.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

