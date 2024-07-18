Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $23,063.25 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $23,063.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,360,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,987.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 140,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,938. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

