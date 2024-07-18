New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

EDU traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 879,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,102. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,659,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after buying an additional 731,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after buying an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.