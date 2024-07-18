NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,395,336.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

