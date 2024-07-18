NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,395,336.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.82.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
