NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 144,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 10,212,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,779,292. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

