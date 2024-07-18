NFT Price Up 1.3% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,661.66 or 0.99909428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072441 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

