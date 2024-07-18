Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

