Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.85. 42,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 198,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Nitori Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

