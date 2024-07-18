Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 2,276,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,155,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

