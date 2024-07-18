Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

